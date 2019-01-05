APHC-AJK holds protest in front of UN office in Islamabad

Islamabad, January 05 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration in front of the United Nations office in Islamabad, today.

The participants of the demonstration were holding banners and placards with demand for plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. They were raising high-pitched slogans in favour of freedom and against India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders on the occasion highlighted the importance of the UN Kashmir resolutions, particularly the one passed on 5th January in 1949, acknowledging the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

They said the January 5, 1949 resolution of the UN provides base to the Kashmiris’ struggle. They deplored that despite the passage of 70 years the UN resolutions could not be implemented so far due to the intransigence of India. They said India is applying all cheap tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

They also urged the United Nations and other human rights organizations to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir play role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The leaders also presented a memorandum to the UN office demanding of the world body to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

