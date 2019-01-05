Gilani remembers Sopore massacre of January 1993

Srinagar, January 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, recalling the Sopore massacre of January 6, 1993, said that Kashmiris have witnessed such barbaric acts from last several decades and anybody with a human heart can never forget such brutality.

Syed Ali Gilani, remembering ill-fated day of 6th January 1993, said that it was a bone-chilling cold of a harsh winter, when the preachers of non-violence poured in, showering bullets all around, killing whosoever came their way, ruthlessly, inhumanely and beastly.

He said humanity may have never witnessed such a heinous crime when a toddler snatched from the lap of his mother was thrown into the flames and when the hapless mother protested, she too was silenced forever by the bullets. “Whole town was in rubble, houses and shops were turned into ashes and horror stories and ghastly tales were all around which shiver a person down his spine. This madness of these killers didn’t stop there, they fired upon and burned a bus en-route to Bandipora, killing and burning alive all its passengers,” he deplored.

Syed Ali Gilani said this dance of death, with 55 innocent killings, 120 houses and 350 shops gutted, was a unique New Year gift from the masters of our traitors. He said spore has a distinction of being politically mature and emotionally affiliated with the freedom movement, for which it has been an eye-sore of the stooges, and this doomsday of 6th January was just an act of revenge to subjugate and suppress the population.

The APHC Chairman said conscious and mature nations can never afford to forget their heroes. He said trigger-happy forces hardly differentiate on the party affiliations and they don’t spare anybody, as the Kashmiri Muslim identity is more than enough to legalize such lethal punishment. He said shrieks and wailing, death and destruction everywhere has not changed the mindset of the traitors and they still continue to trade our blood, flesh, and honour for their lust of power.

He said so-called enquiry commissions immediately set as a fire fighting measure to calm down the agitating mobs, is yet to prosecute any killer and they roam around freely rather being rewarded for their heinous crimes.

He reiterated the JRL call for complete shutdown in Sopore town, tomorrow, to mark the anniversary of this massacre.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Sopore Massacre on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary. He termed the carnage as the worst example of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

