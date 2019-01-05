Hurriyat leadership represents aspirations of people: Gilani

‘Rajnath’s statement admission of our representative character’

Srinagar, January 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that New Delhi has openly admitted the representative character of the Hurriyat leaders and that the Kashmir dispute cannot be resolved without them.

Syed Ali Gilani said this while reacting to Indian Home Minister, Rajnath Singh’s recent statement in the Indian Parliament. Rajnath had stated that the Indian government could have resolved the stalemate in Kashmir had the Hurriyat leadership not shut the doors on the all-party delegation that visited the occupied territory in 2016.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Indian rulers are very well aware of the fact that people’s aspirations, emotions and sentiments are represented by pro-freedom leadership. This acceptance of the ground realities should have culminated in practicality when Indian leaders talk about dialogue to resolve the long pending Kashmir dispute.”

Regarding the Indian Home Minister’s remarks about the dialogue and shutting doors on Parliamentary delegation, the APHC Chairman said the Indian government never officially invited the Hurriyat leaders, but at the same time blames them of rejecting it. “They tried to play a game of win-only for them as they just wanted to discredit us as whether we accept their offer of dialogue, which never came, or we ignore their casual personal gestures,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said that India was scared of any meaningful dialogue with Hurriyat and Pakistan as it had occupied Jammu and Kashmir illegally and forcibly by its military might. “The sole intention of the delegation was firefighting just to derail and fizzle out the momentum through these age old tactics, as they have been doing whenever Kashmiris stood up for their basic rights. In a similar situation of 2010 mass uprising, we had warmly welcomed every delegation and had threadbare discussion, but they never responded back,” he maintained.

The APHC Chairman said that the Hurriyat leadership and Kashmiri people were fighting for a just cause and no oppressive measure could deter them from carrying on their struggle and they had proved it beyond doubt for the last 71 years.

