Implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir demanded

Srinagar, January 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have demanded of the United Nations to implement its Kashmir resolutions.

On this day in 1949, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution, acknowledging the Kashmiris’ right of self-determination.

The Chairman of Parties forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar said that it was an irony that the UN being the world’s highest forum had not fulfilled its promise of implementing its own resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute even after the passing of seven decades. He said that the primary job of the UN was to address and resolve the issues pending resolution across the globe and that Kashmir should have been its top priority as the dispute continued to linger on since past over seven decades consuming precious lives and properties on daily basis.

Hurriyat leaders, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Farida Bahenji, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi and Mohammad Shafi Lone in their statements in Srinagar deplored that despite the passage of seven decades, the United Nations could not settle the lingering dispute by implementing its Kashmir resolutions. They said that unresolved Kashmir dispute was a constant potential threat to nuclear war hovering over India and Pakistan which would engulf the whole world.

They said that the January 5, 1949 resolution provided base for settlement of the Kashmir dispute but the UN failed to implement it. They said that India’s intransigent attitude had been an impediment and biggest hurdle in implementing the resolutions.

The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in its statement urged the World Body to implement its resolutions on Kashmir passed in the Security Council from time to time especially the one on January 5, 1949.

