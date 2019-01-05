Indian police to use another lethal weapon in IOK

Srinagar, January 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, after failing to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement with bullets, pellets and teargas and PAVA shells, Indian police will now use plastic bullets for crowd dispersal in the territory.

Dozens of people have been killed while thousands injured due to the use of pellets by the Indian forces’ personnel since the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, on July 8, 2016. Hundreds of these wounded have been rendered blinded.

As per India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which developed the plastic bullet, the plastic bullet can be fired from the AK-47 rifles and has been supplied to the police in occupied Kashmir.

Manjit Singh, Director, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, one of the major laboratories of the DRDO, in Chandigarh, said the plastic bullet is an effective way to control crowds and one lakh bullets have already been supplied to the police in Kashmir.

