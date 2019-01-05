Rehmani reminds UN of its responsibilities towards Kashmir

Islamabad, January 05 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has urged the UN to resolve the Kashmir dispute by implementing its relevant resolutions.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, said that the UN resolutions on Kashmir provided base to the settlement of the lingering dispute.

Following is the full text of Farooq Rehmani’s statement;

The principles accepted and laid down in India-Pakistan communications with the UNCIP on Kashmir dated December 23 and December 25 and adopted by the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan, are supplementary to the Commission’s Resolution of August 13, 1948. Its first question links accession of J&K to a free and impartial plebiscite. Secondly, a plebiscite will be held when the cease-fire and truce arrangements set forth in the Commission’s resolution of 13 August 1948 have been carried out & arrangements for the plebiscite have been completed.

Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Czechoslovakia and USA were members of the commission, the Resolution was unanimously adopted by the UNCIP on January 5, 1949. The Plebiscite Administrator commended the Government of India and Pakistan for their prompt action in ordering the cease-fire to take effect from one minute before midnight of first January 1949, pursuant to the agreement arrived at as provided for by the Commission’s resolution of 13th August 1948; and resoles to return in the immediate future to the sub-continent to discharge the responsibilities imposed upon it by the foregoing principles.

Today 71 years have lapsed, but no concrete steps were taken to implement the resolutions of 13th August 1948 and 5th January 1949 and the great work done by the UN for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was spoiled.

During the last 71 years India and Pakistan fought battles or they continue to remain engaged in skirmishes on the so called LoC, changing the character of the Kashmir into a bilateral dispute; with UN to stand as only a spectator at New York. And, also during the long span of years many global disputes were resolved and nations become independent with their flags hoisting on UN building New York. East Temore and South Sudan were granted freedom by holding plebiscite among the inhabitants.

Unfortunately Kashmir has been allowed to be on the back burns and its destiny is in doldrums. The blood of its people is continuously spilling on the roads and in rivers and hundreds of young boys and girls have been blinded by Indian pellet firing to this day with impunity. Indian army has not been made accountable for breaking the law of impunity.

In the end, to celebrate the 5 January resolution looks no more than a yearly ritual dance, without practical benefit.

In this impalpable and horrific situation, the UNO should shoulder its responsibility of addressing the circumstances of the burning region, spilling blood of the innocents, take cognizance of Indian brutalities, acknowledge undying spirit of the people for freedom and struggle, underscore July 2018 HRCP report on Kashmir, make India answerable before it, restart discussion in the Security Council and devise ways and means to uphold and implement the adopted principles of the right to self-determination & plebiscite for a lasting solution of Kashmir dispute. In no case, the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir be treated as inferior or subservient to anything, any country, or any power in the region.

