Samad Inqilabi’s judicial remand extended till Jan 13

Srinagar, January 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a Session Court in Bandipora has extended the judicial remand of illegally detained Chairman of Islamic Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, to till January 13 and sent him to Central Jail, Srinagar.

The spokesman of Islami Tanzeem Azadi in a statement in Srinagar said that Indian police had arrested Abdul Samad Inqilabi from Dorgripora, Pulwama, and shifted him to Hajin police station. He said Abdul Samad Inqilabi has filed an appeal against the torture by Hajin police officers with the international human rights organization, Amnesty International, and now he is being victimized to force him to withdraw the case.

He said on refusal to withdraw the case, the party chairman is being tortured. He said that India could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement by applying such cheap tactics.

