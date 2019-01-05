Thousands march to Aripal as troops launch CASO

Srinagar, January 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people marched towards Aripal area of Tral in Pulwama district, today, after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation to nab some youth.

The troops blasted a residential house with explosive material during a cordon and search operation in the area. Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area.

Thousands of people from adjoining areas rushed to Aripal and staged forceful demonstrations. Indian police and troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring several of them. Severe clashes between the protesters and the Indian forces’ personnel were going on when last reports came in.

