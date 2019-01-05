Two youth injured as troops fire pellets at mourners in Tral

Srinagar, January 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two youth were injured after Indian troops used brute force against the mourners heading home after burying a woman in Sherabad area of Tral in Pulwama district, today.

The mourners were returning home after the burial of a lady who had passed away earlier today when the troops fired teargas shells and pellets at them resulting in pellet injuries to two mourners.

The injured mourners identified as Amir Gulzar Ganai and Khursheed Ahmed were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Indian troops have blasted a residential house with explosive material during a cordon and search operation in Aripal area of Tral.

Like this: Like Loading...