Gilani hails Pakistani efforts for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has hailed the efforts of Pakistan to help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that during his visit to Turkey, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President in a joint press briefing expressed their serious concern over the issues concerning the Muslim Ummah.

He said the Muslim leadership has to come forward to extend a helping hand to the Muslims who are killed, crushed, subjugated and maimed in every corner of the globe. “From Kabul to Karachi, Dhaka to Syria, Kashmir to Palestine everywhere blood of innocent Muslims is spilled for one or other reasons,” he said.

The APHC chairman said anti-Muslim forces are collectively targeting a particular faith and the main reason for it is the sold-out souls of the collaborators and henchmen who very brazenly encourage the blood of their own people just for their vested interests.

He said that well-off families, lush green fields and sky high residences are razed to ground with the heavy bombing within seconds and helpless innocent kids, elderly and women are massacred with no fault of them.

Syed Ali Gilani said, “Our unfortunate land is chained by Indian imperialistic occupation for the last 7 decades and our people are struggling hard to break the shackles of this forced slavery, but our oppressor, so-called world’s largest democracy, has responded with an iron fist to quell our just struggle leading to unabated cycle of death and destruction.”

“Our land has become a testing lab for the latest and most lethal weaponry manufactured in the Indian factories, creating havoc in this peace loving population,” Gilani said.

He said it is surprising that UN’s silence encourages the perpetrators to violate and dishonor their own resolutions.

