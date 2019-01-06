Glorious tributes paid to Sopore massacre victims

Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glorious tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The sacrifices of martyrs are a priceless asset. Conscious and great nations never forget their heroes and they continue their struggle .The sacrifices would be protected at all costs.” He appealed to the international community to investigate the massacre and other similar incidents in Kashmir and identify the personnel belonging to Indian forces involved in the war crimes. “Families of the victims are waiting for the justice that has been denied to them,” he added.

The Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik said that Sopore massacre reminded Kashmiris of Indian oppression and illegal occupation. He said so-called rulers and agencies, which are hell bent upon terrorizing the lives of thousands of Kashmiris especially political activists under the garb of so-called investigations, should spare some time to punish those who killed more than 60 humans in Sopore on January 6, 1993.

A JKLF delegation comprising Syed Nisar Jeelani, Ghulam Ahmad Baba and others visited Martyrs’ Graveyard, Sopore, and participated in prayers meeting for the martyrs.

Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement, paying glowing tributes to the victims, said that even after 26 years the tragic heart-wrenching images of that day continue to haunt Kashmiris while justice eludes the families of those killed in the barbaric incident. Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori deplored that men in uniform involved in the tragic incident were not punished.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi said humanity may have never witnessed such a heinous crime when a toddler snatched from the lap of his mother and was thrown into the flames and when the hapless mother protested, she too was silenced forever by the bullets.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at a condolence meeting held in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre. Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement also paid tributes to the massacre victims.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement memorized martyrs Sajjad Ahmed Kennu and Muzaffer Ahmed Naiko on their martyrdom anniversaries. Terming both of them as true sons of soil Bilal Sidiqui said that their sacrifices and steadfastness would be remembered in the Kashmir’s history.

