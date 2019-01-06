Indian soldier commits suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a Central Reserve Police Force man, identified as Mukesh Bhawuk, has committed suicide in Srinagar.

The CRFP man shot himself dead after injuring two of his colleagues inside a camp at Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar late on Saturday, officials said.

Two CRPF men entered into a verbal dual over some “service and promotion issue” at the camp housing 29 battalion of CRPF at Pantha Chowk, an official of the force said.

“Two CRPF men first had a serious argument after which one of them opened fire from his service rifle injuring two of his colleagues including the one he had an argument with,” the officer said.

This incident has raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 418 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

