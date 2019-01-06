Indian troops lay siege to Shopian village

Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops on Sunday morning launched a cordon-and-search- operation (CASO) in orchards of a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said that a joint team of Indian army, Special Operation Group and Central Reserve Police Force personnel laid a siege around the orchards sprawling over hundreds of kanals in Heff Shirmal village of the district.

Soon after the siege, the forces launched a search operation in the area. The operation was under way when last reports came in.

Like this: Like Loading...