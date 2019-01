Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a residential-cum commercial building and several shops suffered damage due to a devastating fire incident at Sheribagh locality of Islamabad district on Sunday.

The fire broke out at the Bodha building and then spread to the buildings next to it at Sheribagh in Islamabad.

Soon after the incident, a team of fire and emergency men rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

