Memories of 1993 Sopore massacre still fresh in apple town

Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the memories of Sopore massacre in which over 60 civilians were killed by the Indian Border Security Force on January 6, 1993 are still fresh in this apple town.

On the fateful day the BSF personnel had gone on a rampage after an unknown person allegedly snatched a riffle from a soldier. More than 350 structures including residential houses and shops were also gutted after Indian soldiers set the town ablaze.

Ghulam Rasool Ganai, a shopkeeper who is an eyewitness to the carnage said: “Forces went berserk and fired indiscriminately upon the unarmed civilians and set ablaze the markets especially the area from main Chowk to Tehsil Office.”

“Among the dead civilians, scores had been burnt alive,” he said adding that the “troops dragged driver out of a bus and showered bullets on the passengers on board, resulting in the on-spot death of 20 passengers.”

“The troops later sprayed gun powder and petrol on many surrounding buildings, shops and houses and set them ablaze. More than 400 such establishments and 75 residential houses in and around five localities including Shalpora, Shahabad, Muslimpeer, Kraltang and Arampora were turned into ashes. The buildings include some landmarks like Women’s Degree College and Samad Talkies,” he said.

“Our family at Shalpora lost four of our members including 15-year-old Mohammad Ashraf Shalla, Ghulam Rasool Shalla, Sajad Ahmad Shalla and Bashir Ahmad Shalla,” a member of Shalla family said.

He said, “A day before the massacre, one of our fruit laden trucks had got stuck in a drain near the main Chowk. Four members of our family who were rescuing the truck on the fateful day had taken shelter in a shop when the BSF troops started firing at the people. The BSF men entered the shop and killed them all.”

Tariq Ahmad Kanjwal, 45, an eyewitness, who was just 20 then said: “The image of a person burning in a shop will haunt me always. His head was in flames. I remember a BSF officer telling his colleagues not to shoot him as he will be dead soon,” said Tariq Kanjwal.

Tariq also remembers how Shaheen, owner of Shaheen studio, and his assistant, were burnt alive in the shop.

A report on the Sopore massacre was appeared in the Time magazine under the heading “Blood Tide Rising.”

According to a petition filed by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in the Human Rights Commission of the territory, “77 civilians were killed by the BSF men on January 6, 1993 in Sopore while as 100 houses and 300 shops were torched.” The petitioner added that the names of the convicted BSF personnel had not been communicated.

