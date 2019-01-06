Mirwaiz chairs Anjuman Auqaf meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar held a meeting under the chair of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Besides other office bearers of Auqaf, the meeting was also attended by Jamia Masjid Imam Moulana Saeed Ahmad Naqashbandi and General Secretary Altaf Ahmad Butt. The meeting deliberated upon measures to be taken post the 28th December incident by some miscreants at the historical Jamia Masjid. Participants welcomed the Overwhelming condemnation of this shameful act by all religious, social and political organisations of the valley.

The participants renewed their pledge that such acts would never be allowed to recur in future. The participants thanked the people of Kashmir for putting up a united face to condemn this sacrilegious act.

