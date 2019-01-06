Tributes paid to Sopore massacre victims

Complete shutdown observed in Sopore

Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders have paid glorious tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre on their 26th martyrdom anniversary, today.

The leaders said that Kashmiris had witnessed many such barbaric acts over the past three decades at the hands of Indian forces. They appealed to the international community to investigate the Sopore massacre and other such incidents to punish the Indian forces’ personnel involved in the war crimes.

It was on January 6, 1993, when the personnel of Border Security Force went berserk and killed more than 60 civilians in indiscriminate firing and razed over 400 structures including residential houses and shops to the ground in the apple town.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Sopore and adjoining areas of Baramulla, today, to mark the anniversary of the deadliest massacre carried out by the Indian troops in the town. Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was of the road. Congregational Fateha was offered in almost all mosques. Hurriyat leaders and activists and members of the civil society and representatives of trade unions visited the martyrs’ graveyard and offered special prayers for the victims.

Shutdown was also observed in Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district on the fourth consecutive day, today, to mourn the killing of three youth by Indian troops at Gulshan Pora in Tral.

A Central Reserve Police Force man shot himself dead after injuring two of his colleagues inside a camp at Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. This incident has raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 418 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

Indian troops launched a cordon-and-search operation in Heff Shirmal area of Shopian district, today.

