Srinagar-Jammu highway remains blocked for 3rd day

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link of the Kashmir valley with the rest of the world, remained closed for the third day, today, due to snowfall and landslide in Ramban district.

The huge landslide in Digdol had blocked the highway on Thursday. It was fourth big landslide since November 7.

“It is raining heavily in Ramban district and as a result restoration operations are getting affected but men and machinery are at it and the debris will soon be cleared,” said JS Johar, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Jammu-Srinagar highway.

He said that around 2,500 vehicles, mostly trucks, had been left stranded at various places on the highway.

The Mughal Road, which connects the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with Shopian district in south Kashmir, continued to remain closed for the 11th consecutive day, today.

The road, which usually remains closed during the winter months, was closed on November 6 after high altitude areas including Pir Ki Gali experienced first major snowfall of the season.

The local meteorological department has predicted dry weather in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next two days.

