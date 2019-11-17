Anti-India protest in Islamabad seeks world intervention in IOK

Islamabad, November 17 (KMS): A protest demonstration organized by the Hurriyat organizations was held in Islamabad to condemn the ongoing Indian military lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

The protest was held outside National Press Club, Islamabad. The speakers on the occasion said that the occupied territory has been cut off from rest of the world as there is no prepaid and internet service in Kashmir. The leaders sought the intervention by the United Nations and the international community to grant the people of Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Hurriyat leaders made it clear to the world that the Kashmiris would not give up their struggle for right to self-determination. Syed Yousuf Naseem, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Abdul Hameed Lone, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Sardar Mazhar, Nabila Irshad, lawyers, civil society members and students participated in the protest.

