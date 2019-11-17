Concern over PCI’s stance on denial of press freedom in IOK

Thiruvananthapuram, India, November 17 (KMS): The Chairman of Kerala Media Academy, R S Babu, has expressed dismay at the Press Council of India’s stance on denial of Press freedom in Kashmir valley in the wake of abrogation of the special status of the territory by the Indian government on August 5.

R S Babu said this while addressing a seminar “Women in Journalism: Kerala” at Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust Hall in Thekkumoodu.

The seminar was organized by Kerala Media Academy and Vakkom Moulavi Foundation in connection of the Indian Press Day. R S Babu said: “Indian media is under a cloud. It is very sad that even judiciary is influenced by the interests of the majority.”

He said that Press Council of India (PCI) was originally set up as a watchdog for ensuring the highest standards in journalism. Today PCI is doing anything but when it comes to journalistic freedom,” he said.

Senior journalist, Saraswathy Nagarajan said it is most relevant now to talk about issues faced by women in the field of journalism. “Sabarimala is the perfect example of denial of journalistic freedom for women. Journalists from both electronic and print media were banned from entering the temple premises.” she said.

People from different walks of life including distinguished women journalists also delivered their lectures on the occasion.

