ED attaches properties of freedom activists in IOK

Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India’s Enforcement Directorate has attached 12 kanals of land of two freedom activists in South Kashmir.

The sleuths of the ED along with police personnel raided the two houses of Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Aamir Khan and Zafar Hussain Butt, both residents of Liver Pahalgam and sealed their property.

Meanwhile, Indian forces arrested five Kashmiri youth in Sopore area of Baramulla district. Indian Army’s 22 RR, CRPF and Police laid a siege at Bus Stand in Sopore area of Baramulla district and arrested Hilal Ahmad Mir, Sahil Nazir and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir.

In another raid at Bypass Crossing in Sopore area of Baramulla district, two more arrests were made. The detained youth were identified as Ulfat Bashir Mir and Ajaz Ahmad Butt. Police claimed that the detainees were over ground workers of mujahideen, but locals denied the claim and said that they youth were laymen.

