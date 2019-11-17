Lockdown, internet gag continue on 105th day

ED attaches freedom activists’ properties

Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): In view of the ongoing military lockdown and communications blackout, occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain cut off from the rest of the world on 105th consecutive, day, today.

There is a shortage of food and medicines, while heavy snowfall has multiplied the miseries of the hapless Kashmiri people. They have been deprived of basic and fundamental rights such as right to life, right to education and healthcare and right to practice their religion. Internet and prepaid mobile services also continue to remain suspended in the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, India’s Enforcement Directorate has attached 12 kanals of land of two freedom activists in South Kashmir. The ED sleuths along with police personnel raided the houses of Ghulam Nabi Khan and Zafar Hussain Butt, both residents of Pahalgam, and sealed their properties.

In another development, Indian forces arrested five Kashmiri youth during raids in two different areas of Sopore in Baramulla district. The detained youth were identified as Hilal Ahmad Mir, Sahil Nazir, Peerzada Mohammad Zahir, Ulfat Bashir Mir and Ajaz Ahmad Butt.

A TADA court in Jammu postponed the hearing in a fake case related to the killing of four Indian Air Forces personnel till 3rd December. Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is accused in the case, is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

An Indian army soldier was killed and two were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

Kashmiri and German human rights activists have called upon the world not to ignore the abuses committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. While addressing a seminar on ‘The Alarming Humanitarian Crisis in Kashmir’ held in the German city of Stuttgart, the activists said that the occupied territory had been converted into a cage of humanity. Those who addressed the function included Karl-Christian Hausmann, Dr Ishaq, Zafar Qureshi and Kashmir Council EU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed.

Former British ambassador to the UN, Sir Mark Lyall Grant, in an article published in US magazine, Forbes, warned of a real risk of an all-out war between Pakistan and

India over Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the international community to help resolve the dispute or else pay a big price in the future. He said the war over Kashmir could cost the UK alone up to £20 billion.

