TADA court defers hearing in IAF killings case till Dec 3

Jammu, November 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a TADA court in Jammu in a fake case related to the killing of four Indian Air Forces personnel listed it for next hearing on December 3.

The order came after hearing the arguments and counter arguments. The accused in the case, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, in a false case, wasn’t produced before the TADA court. The false case was registered against him about three decades ago.

Two charge sheets were filed by the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Muhammad Yasin Malik before the designated TADA court in Jammu.

