Indian army Havaldar killed, 2 soldiers injured in a blast

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian army Havaldar was killed and two soldiers were seriously injured in an EID blast in Akhnoor area of Jammu region.

The Indian army vehicle was blown up after being hit with an IED in Pallanwalla- Akhnoor area of the district Jammu.

The incident took place when the soldiers were on routine patrolling in an army vehicle in Pallanwalla area of Jammu, official told the media.

Havaldar Santosh Kumar of 4 Raj Rifles was killed while two soldiers Naik Gemra Ram from Raj Rifles and Naik Krishan Lal from Armed Regiment received serious injuries in the blast.

