Indian General slammed for advocating war crime in IOK

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): A former General of the Indian Army was slammed by social media users for his highly uncalled for remarks about Kashmiri women.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media for the past few days, Major General (R) SP Sinha, who is now a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), can be seen vociferously advocating war crimes during a TV programme. In the video, the General is heard asking the Indian forces’ personnel for the rape and killing of women in occupied Kashmir

The social media users said the retired General is openly supporting rape of Kashmiri women and lamented that such kind of filthy officers are protected under draconian law like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Occupied Kashmir has been under a military curfew since August 5 when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the special status of the territory.

