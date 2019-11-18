Inhuman lockdown enters 106th straight day in IOK

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the inhuman lockdown imposed by India in the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region entered 106th straight day, today.

Though some restrictions have been eased in most parts of the territory yet the situation is still far from normal especially in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions where people are seething with anger over New Delhi’s anti-Kashmir moves. Total ban on internet, SMS and prepaid cellular networks as well as restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced. Onset of winter has also added to the Kashmiris’ woes.

People in the Valley continue to observe silent protest against India’s unilateral actions by staying away from educational institutions and offices. Shopkeepers also join the protest by downing their shutters after opening their shops for few hours in the morning. However, the weekly flea market remained open in Srinagar throughout Sunday.

India’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked cable operators of the Valley not to air any channel from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia. The directions were passed during a long meeting held between a senior official of the Ministry Vikram Sahay and the operators in Srinagar on Sunday. The cable operators were reportedly instructed to block the channels from these hostile Muslim countries.

A report citing officials says that Govt departments in the Valley can get back their internet services only with a rider: the head of the department will be held responsible for any misuse. It added that this is part of an undertaking that field departments in the Valley are required to submit to the police to seek restoration of internet facilities in their offices to carry out departmental work. The undertaking has been drafted by the police.

As per a report, the IOK admin Sunday shifted all 34 political prisoners, lodged at Centaur Hotel in Srinagar since Aug 5 to the MLA Hostel in the city as the facility lacked proper heating arrangements.

Like this: Like Loading...