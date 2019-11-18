Inhuman lockdown enters 106th straight day

India bans Muslim countries’ TV channels in IOK

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the inhuman lockdown imposed by India in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions entered 106th straight day, today.

Restrictions under Section 144 continue to remain enforced in the territory where people are seething with anger over India’s anti-Kashmir moves. The onset of winter amid total ban on internet, SMS and prepaid cellular networks has added to the worries of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, people continue to observe silent protest against India’s unilateral actions by staying away from educational institutions and offices. Shopkeepers also join the protest by downing their shutters except for few hours. Indian government has ordered cable operators not to air any channel from Muslim countries like Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia.

Two prominent Kashmiri-origin filmmakers, Danish Renzu and Sanjay Kak, have warned that Kashmir would be turned into another war zone like Gaza and Syria. Renzu and Kak, after a recent visit to Kashmir, in media interviews in New Delhi condemned the right-wing Bhartiya Janata Party government for abrogating the Kashmir’s special status. They said that the resistance would grow in Kashmir.

Leader of the Congress in the Lower House of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, today, launched a blistering attack on the BJP government for barring members of Parliament from visiting IOK while allowing selected EU lawmakers to visit Srinagar. PDP members, Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway, held a protest inside the Indian Parliament against scrapping of Kashmir’s special status.

On the other hand, a former General of the Indian Army was slammed by social media users for his highly uncalled-for remarks about Kashmiri women. Major General retired SP Sinha, who is now a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, during a TV programme vociferously advocated war crimes in occupied Kashmir. The General has asked the Indian forces’ personnel to rape and kill women in the territory. The remarks were rebuked by some fellow panelists who demanded an apology, but the General stood by his opinion and even found some support from audience members.

