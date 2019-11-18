Pak air traffic controller saves 150 passengers onboard

Islamabad, November 18 (KMS): Despite the rising tension between India and Pakistan, an air traffic controller of Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority saved an Indian plane flying from Jaipur to Muscat, the capital city of Oman after its pilot sounded alert due to bad weather.

The aviation authority told media men that the plane encountered abnormal weather conditions near the Chor area of the southern Sindh province of Pakistan.

The plane, carrying 150 passengers, was flying over Karachi region on Thursday when it got caught in the middle of lightning and dropped down from an altitude of 36,000 feet to 34,000 feet almost immediately.

As a result, the pilot initiated emergency protocol and broadcast “Mayday” to nearby stations.

The air traffic controller from Pakistan responded to the call of the pilot and directed it through the dense air traffic in the vicinity for the remaining journey in the Pakistani airspace.

Like this: Like Loading...