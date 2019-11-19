Avalanche kills four Indian soldiers, two porters in Siachen

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, four Indian troops and two porters were killed in an avalanche on Siachen Glacier.

An Indian military spokesman told media that the avalanche engulfed eight people in the patrol at the northern end of the glacier in the Karakoram mountain range.

Rescue teams managed to dig the patrol members out of the snow, and they were taken by helicopter to hospital.

“Despite best efforts, six casualties which includes four soldiers and two civilian porters succumbed to extreme hypothermia,” said the spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

Avalanches are common on the 700-square-kilometre glacier, where temperatures regularly fall to minus 60°C.

In 2016, 10 Indian soldiers were buried and killed.

About 900 Indian soldiers alone have died on the glacier since 1984, when Indian forces illegally occupied Siachen.

