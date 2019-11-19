Babu Singh narrowly survives road accident in Jammu

Jammu, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, former puppet minister and senior leader of Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement, Babu Singh, has had a narrow escape in a road accident in Jammu.

Babu Singh, who is also the founding Chairman of Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party was travelling in his car on Jammu-Kathua highway, yesterday, when he met a terrible road accident at Chadwal More on the highway. He was returning from Jammu to Kathua after participating in final rites of the father of Hurriyat leader, Mohammad Sharief Sartaj.

The people at Chadwal-More took him out of his damaged car and shifted him to AK Gupta Hospital in Kathua.

Babu Singh won the sympathies of the Kashmiri people when while addressing a round table recently in Delhi on Jammu and Kashmir dispute categorically rejected the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and revocation of Article 370 and warned that the decision could trigger a nuclear war between Pakistan and India.

He had asked the Indian government to resolve the Kashmir dispute by addressing the genuine right of the Kashmiri people before eruption of a fifth war between Pakistan and India.

