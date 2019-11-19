ED takes possession of seven properties in IOK

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, New Delhi-based agency, Enforcement Directorate, on Monday took possession of seven properties belonging to freedom activists.

An ED official told media in Srinagar that the properties were located in Islamabad, Sopore and Bandipora. They were earlier provisionally attached. After confirmation of the orders by the competent authority, the ED officials visited the places and put up notices declaring that the agency has taken over physical possession of the parcels of land, he added.

Under the so-called Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED had issued orders for attachment of 13 assets belonging to Mohammad Shafi Shah and other freedom activists. The action was taken on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency against them,” the official said.

Like this: Like Loading...