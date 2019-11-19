KCEU to hold demo in Brussels against lockdown in IOK

Brussels, November 19 (KMS): Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) will hold a protest demonstration in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, tomorrow (Wednesday), against continued lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir.

The KCEU in a statement issued in Brussels said that a camp in this regard would be organized on Wednesday (20th November) in front of EU’s External Action Service in Brussels. All peace loving people are requested to participate in the one day camp, which will be held from 11:00 to 17:00, it said.

The statement said that during the camp, the KCEU’s team will distribute brochures and pamphlets highlighting the Kashmir dispute, particularly the latest situation including severe human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, said, it is 107th day of imposition of curfew in occupied Kashmir by Indian authorities but international community is still silent on the issue. “We were expecting from Europeans to play their role for the end of the curfew in Kashmir valley but they are silent on the matter. We are setting up this camp to remind Europe to pay attention towards the continued curfew in occupied Kashmir which is causing severe hardships for the people of the territory,” he said.

Ali Raza Syed called upon the international community, specially world powers including the US and the European Union, to take cognizance of the severe situation in occupied Kashmir. They should play their due role to prevent human rights violations and for just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

