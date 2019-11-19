People continue to observe civil disobedience in IOK

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people in the Kashmir Valley continue to observe civil disobedience to protest Indian occupation and its August 5 illegal and unilateral decisions.

As part of this movement, business activities continue to remain suspended across the Valley except for a brief period in the morning and evening. Valley’s schools, colleges and offices also wear a deserted look.

While public transport remains by and large off the roads in the Valley, partial movement of some passenger vehicles is seen on few routes of Srinagar city.

On the other hand, uneasy calm and uncertainty continue to prevail in the Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as India-imposed unprecedented military lockdown and communications clampdown entered 107th running day, today. Restrictions under Section 144 are enforced amid heightened military presence.

Internet across all platforms as well as text messaging and prepaid mobile services remain snapped. However, calls on postpaid cellular networks and landline phones have been partially restored.

Indian forces arrested four youth during a cordon and search operation in Arihal area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Activists from the National Panthers Party and the Congress students’ wing held separate protests in Jammu on Monday demanding immediate restoration of the mobile internet services that remained suspended across the Jammu region since August 5.

Four Indian soldiers and two civilian porters were killed when an avalanche hit them during a routine patrol at Siachen Glacier in IOK’s Ladakh region on Monday.

