Reducing J&K to UT has far reaching consequence: Manmohan

New Delhi, November 19 (KMS): Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said that converting Jammu and Kashmir to a Union territory has far reaching consequences.

Singh while speaking in the Upper House of Indian parliament, Rajya Sabha, said,“Converting Jammu and Kashmir to a Union territory has such far reaching consequences. The government should consult the council of states before such drastic measures can be considered by the House.”

“It is our duty to ensure no law is passed in haste or in heightened emotion. The Rajya Sabha gets more time to deliberate since it is half the size of Lok Sabha and members get more time to share insights and criticism,” he added.

