APHC AJK denounces military lockdown in IOK

Islamabad, November 20 (KMS):The All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter held a meeting in Islamabad, today, with its convener Syed Abdullah Gilani in chair.

The meeting condemned unprecedented curfew, military siege, communications lockdown and internet suspension in occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders expressed grave concern over the prevailing situation in the occupied territory and said that restrictions continue to remain imposed in the territory on 108th day, today. India, they said, was committing brutal atrocities on the oppressed Kashmiri people who are continuing civil disobedience against India’s illegal moves in Kashmir. They also condemned the attachment of the properties of Hurriyat leaders and activists and described the Indian government’s act as brutal.

Hurriyat leaders also denounced the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict in Babri Masjid case and termed it as murder of justice. At the end of the meeting, the participants offered prayers for the martyrs

Those who participated in the meeting included Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Abdul Majid Mir, Abdul Majid Malik, Shaikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Ishtiaq Hameed, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Raja Khadim Hussain, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Javed Iqbal and Imtiaz Wani.

