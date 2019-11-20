Children worst victims in Kashmir

IOK continues to simmer with anger

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 894 children and shoved thousands into jails during the last thirty years.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the Universal Children Day, today, revealed that 894 children were among the 95,469 civilians martyred by Indian troops from January 01, 1989 till date. The report said that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,780 children orphaned in the territory during the period.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continue to simmer with anger and anguish on 108th day of military lockdown and internet suspension imposed by India in the territory since 5th August. People continue to stay away from businesses, educational institutions and offices. Public transport is also off the roads. Prepaid mobile and internet services still remain snapped.

The level of Indian government’s strictness towards internet shutdown can be gauged from the fact that police registered an FIR against Huma Parveen, an Aligarh Muslim University Professor, and her husband, who lives in Kashmir valley, for just posting comments on social media about the agony of being disconnected in occupied Kashmir. The FIR says that Huma posted her comments on Facebook, which said that losing contact was really dangerous and painful.

Professor Huma Parveen in a media interview expressed shock over the registration of the case saying that she was not able to contact her husband and a young daughter in the Valley since the imposition of clampdown on 5th August. She said that her emotions of losing connection with family can’t be described in words.

Indian Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy, while speaking in Rajya Sabha, upper house of Parliament, admitted to have arrested 5,161 Kashmiris including politicians, Hurriyat leaders, activists and protesters from occupied Kashmir since 4th August.

The Information Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, in a statement in Islamabad, today, said Pakistan and the Hurriyat leadership of occupied Kashmir are on one page regarding the Kashmir cause and the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris. He pointed out that the hearts of the people of Kashmir and Pakistan throb in unison. Sheikh Abdul Mateen maintained that the people should remain aware of some fake statements, which are being spread on social media on behalf of the Hurriyat leadership. He emphasized that this activity is aimed at damaging the concept of the oneness of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

