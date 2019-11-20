Indian govt admits detention of 5,161 people in IOK

New Delhi, November 20 (KMS): The Indian government has admitted that there have been 5,161 Kashmiris including politicians, Hurriyat leaders, activists and protesters in custody in occupied Kashmir Valley since August 04, 2019.

This was stated by Indian Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy, in the Indian Parliament on Wednesday.

Reddy said in a statement to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament that 5,161 preventive arrests including that of stone-pelters, over ground workers (of mujahideen), Hurriyat leaders, activists and political workers were made since 4th August 2019 in the Kashmir Valley.

