IOK continues to simmer with anger against Indian moves

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, 108 days on, the residents of the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continue to simmer with anger and anguish over India’s illegal move of stripping the special status of the territory.

As part of a silent protest against this move and India’s occupation, people in the Valley have been staying away from businesses, educational institutions and offices. Public transport is also off the roads to a large extent.

In order to cater to the daily needs of masses, shops do open but only for a few hours in the morning and evening and roadside vendors are also seen selling essential commodities.

The people in the occupied territory especially in the Kashmir Valley have been living under a heightened military presence, without basic civil liberties and access to phones and internet since August 5, 2019. Although, the occupation authorities have partially restored voice calls on landline and postpaid mobile connections but the move could not provide respite to the people as the prepaid mobile and internet services still remain snapped.

