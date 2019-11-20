‘Pakistan, Hurriyat leadership on one-page on Kashmir cause’

Islamabad, November 20 (KMS): The Information Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, has said Pakistan and the Hurriyat leadership of occupied Kashmir are on one page regarding the Kashmiris’ just cause and their freedom struggle.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen, in a statement in Islamabad, today, pointed out that the hearts of the people of Kashmir and Pakistan throb in unison. He maintained that the people should remain aware of some fake statements, which are being spread on social media on behalf of the Hurriyat leadership.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen emphasized that this activity is aimed at damaging the concept of the oneness of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...