APHC denounces Amit Shah’s statement on IOK situation

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly denounced the recent remarks of the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, in which he claimed return of normalcy in the territory.

Amit Shah in a report presented in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian Parliament, on Wednesday claimed that the normalcy had been restored in Kashmir and that he was happy that not a single person had died due to police firing since August 5.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar describing the claims of Amit Shah as blatant lie said that Indian troops had martyred 36 innocent Kashmiris during anti-India demonstrations and cordon and search operations in this period. He said that occupied Kashmir particularly the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continued to reel under strict military lockdown. He said that the presence of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner was giving a horrific look.

The spokesman said since 5th of August, 852 people were critically injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory. He said that nearly 15,000 people mostly young boys, politicians, Hurriyat leaders, lawyers, traders and social activists were arrested. The occupation authorities also did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at historical Jamia Masjid and other big mosques in Srinagar and other parts of the territory since August 5, he added.

The APHC spokesman said, the occupation authorities have completely banned the internet services in the territory. “Communications suspension is creating a lot of problems for the people. Prepaid phones are not working. Landlines and postpaid cellular services have been opened only to a limited extent,” he said. The spokesman emphasized, shops remain closed, offices, schools and colleges are not attended and remain deserted while people face shortage of essential commodities and life-saving drugs. He questioned as how Amit Shah can call such a situation normal. The figures he is quoting relate to some Hindu majority areas of Jammu, he pointed out.

The spokesman said, even Indian Opposition parties like Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have questioned the claims of Amit Shah by saying that if the situation was normal in Kashmir then why political leaders were under detention and internet remained suspended. Several reports of civil society organizations can be quoted, which belie the statement of Amit Shah, he added.

