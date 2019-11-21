APHC denounces Amit Shah’s statement

IOK situation itself belies Indian claim

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly denounced the recent remarks of the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, in which he boasted that normalcy has returned to the territory.

Amit Shah in a report presented in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian Parliament, yesterday, claimed that not a single person had died due to police firing in the territory since 5th August.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar describing the Amit Shah’s claim as blatant lie said that Indian troops had martyred 36 innocent Kashmiris, injured 852 and arrested around 15,000 during the period. He said that occupied Kashmir particularly the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continued to reel under strict military lockdown for the 109th consecutive day, today. He said that the presence of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner was giving a horrific look. He said several reports of civil society organizations belie the statement of Amit Shah. The authorities did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at historical Jamia Masjid and other big mosques of the territory.

The Chief patron of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, Professor Bhim Singh, in a statement issued in Jammu also expressed shock over the statement of Amit Shah. He said the Indian leaders were trying to mislead the Parliament on the situation in Kashmir. Congress Spokesman, M Afzal, in a media interview questioned the Indian government’s logic of claiming normalcy on one side and prolonging the detention of political leaders on the other. Communist Party of India Marxist while refuting the claim said, political activities in the territory stand ceased since August 5 while lockdown continues despite passing of three and half months. The Peoples Democratic Party also hit out at the Indian government’s claim that the situation was normal in the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, contrary to the Indian claims, the situation on the ground in the territory especially in the Kashmir Valley remains grim as lockdown entered 109th straight day, today. The residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to observe civil disobedience. As part of this movement, the people stay away from businesses, educational institutions and offices while public transport is also off the roads to a large extent. The ban on internet and prepaid phones services remains enforced in the territory.

Freedom organizations from Jammu region during a meeting in Islamabad denounced the continued military siege of occupied Kashmir. The meeting was chaired by Dr Zahid Ghani.

A one-day camp was organized by Kashmir Council Europe in front of European Union’s External Action Service in Brussels to protest against unrelenting lockdown imposed by Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir. During the camp, the organizers distributed brochures highlighting the Kashmir dispute and the prevailing grim situation due to continued restrictions in the territory.

