CPI-M refutes Indian govt’s normalcy claims

Says political activities in IOK stand ceased

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): The occupied Kashmir chapter of Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) has said that despite normalcy claims of the Indian government, political activities in the territory stand ceased since August 5 while lockdown continues despite passing of three and half months.

A CPI-M spokesperson in a statement said, “Political activists, who were detained after August 5, continue to remain incarcerated. Usually normalcy is linked to vibrant political activities which have come to a complete halt now. There are reports that prominent detained political leaders, who were shifted to MLA Hostel from Centaur Hotel, are being ill-treated.”

Another norm in Kashmir, the spokesperson said, has become the ‘undeclared’ house arrest of political activists. “While on one hand government claims that normalcy has returned and political activists are free to move out, on the other, those placed under house detention, are not being allowed to move out. And the people, who were arrested and shifted to outside J&K prisons before or after August 5, continue to languish in jails. Their cases need an immediate review,” he said.

The spokesperson said that besides the political uncertainty, the communications blockade imposed after August 5 had dealt a severe blow to Kashmir’s fragile economy. “Internet, prepaid mobile and SMS services continue to remain snapped which has created unimaginable miseries to common people. Trade and tourism sectors have been directly hit due to the communications blockade while students, researchers and other professionals are facing huge crisis due to snapping of internet services,” he added.

The spokesperson also said in today’s digital world, people in Kashmir were hankering for communication facilities. Students who are preparing for level competitive exams have been worst affected. “For past several weeks, we have been hearing that broadband internet services will be restored, but it has proven a hoax till now. It is high time that authorities without any further delay release all the political detainees, restore communications facilities so that people could have a sigh of relief,” he said.

“Also after the November 7 heavy snowfall, authorities have failed to assess the huge losses suffered by farmers, including fruit growers. Till now the assessment has not been done and no compensation has been provided to the victims. In remote villages electricity is yet to be restored after the snowfall,” he added.

