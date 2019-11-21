IOK situation itself belies Indian govt’s claims of normalcy

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, contrary to the claims of ‘normalcy’ by Indian officials and media in New Delhi, the situation on the ground in the territory especially in the Kashmir Valley remains grim as India-imposed lockdown entered 109th straight day, today.

The residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to observe civil disobedience as part of a silent protest against Indian occupation and illegal annexing of the territory into India by the Modi government. As part of this movement, the people stay away from businesses, educational institutions and offices while public transport is also off the roads to a large extent.

Although shops do open for a few hours in the morning and evening and roadside vendors are also seen selling essential commodities but that is only aimed at catering to the daily needs of the masses.

The heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner have made the life of the residents a hell as they face immense difficulties in moving from one place to another. The continued suspension of prepaid mobile and internet services have also added to the miseries of the people.

On the other hand, Indian National Congress in a statement in New Delhi while terming the present situation in occupied Kashmir as precarious and worrisome questioned the logic of claiming normalcy on one side and prolonging the detention of political leaders on the other side.

