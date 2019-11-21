Oranizations from Jammu hold meeting in Islamabad

Islamabad, November 21 (KMS): A special meeting of freedom organizations from Jammu region was held in Islamabad with Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar in chair.

Advocate Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi from Pir Panchal Peace Foundation, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar from Pir Panjal Civil Society, Khawaja Naeem-ul-Hassan from Jammu and Kashmir Seerat Committee, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb from Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement and Abdul Majeed Malik from Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement also attended the meeting.

It was first time that this meeting was held in Islamabad. Earlier, such meetings were held in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Daska, Mirpur and Rawalpindi. The meeting discussed the ways and means to promote freedom struggle particularly in the districts of Jammu region. The participants denounced the atrocities conducted by India in the occupied territory over the past 30 years and suspension of internet and ongoing military lockdown for 109 days in Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region.

Discussions were held over formulation of a new strategy to mobilize the refugees from Jammu to advance freedom movement. The participants lauded the role of Jammu-based non-Muslims in the freedom struggle.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for all the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Muhammad Sharif Sartaj’s parents who died recently.

