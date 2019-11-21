Why political leaders detained if situation is normal, asks Bhim Singh

Jammu, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chief patron of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and former Legislator, Professor Bhim Singh, has expressed shock on the statement of Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, that situation is returning back to normalcy in Kashmir.

Professor Bhim Singh in a statement issued in Jammu said the Indian leaders have tried to mislead the Parliament on the situation that has been sweeping the Kashmir Valley for more than three months.

The JKNPP leader refuted the claims made by Amit Shah that situation in Kashmir Valley is returning to normalcy. He said, “If it is so, shall the Government of India tell the Parliament what was the necessity of bringing policemen from the neighbouring States to Jammu and Kashmir and why the educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir and particularly in the Valley, have remained shut for more than three months?”

He also asked the Indian government particularly the Home Minister to justify detentions and arrests of thousands of Kashmiris following imposition of lockdown in the Valley under the so-called Public Safety Act which does not exist any longer after the withdrawal of Article 35-A on August 5.

The JKNPP leader said Members of Parliament affiliated to different political parties, must ask the Indian Government how a sitting MP, Farooq Abdullah, and other activists/leaders of opposition parties in Kashmir could be detained under Public Safety Act which has ceased to operate after the removal of Article 35-A.

Prof Bhim Singh demanded an apology for detaining the former leaders/political activists including the former Chief Ministers and sitting MP under PSA. He said that NPP shall move the Supreme Court against the illegal, improper and unconstitutional detention of people in Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...