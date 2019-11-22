All out efforts to be made to refocus on Kashmir: Qureshi

Islamabad, Nov 22 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that all out efforts would be made to refocusing on the issue of Kashmir.

A meeting of Kashmir Cell was held Thursday, in which, the participants decided to evolve a strategy for apprising the world about concerns of Pakistan on the current situation of Kashmiri people, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

The minister said we have decided to forward the suggestions and recommendations of the participants and stakeholders to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the next meeting.

He said the media could not cover the Kashmir problems for a while in recent days.

Expressing full determination, Mehmood Qureshi said that in the next meeting, we will formulate a strategy regarding focusing on Kashmir troubles being faced by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

