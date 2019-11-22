CTF demands release of innocent Kashmiri traders

Jammu, November 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chamber of Traders Federation (CTF) has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained traders.

The CTF President, Neeraj Anand, flanked by the office bearers of his organization, at a press conference in Jammu, today, said to ease the situation in Kashmir, Traders Coordination Committee be framed and the real stakeholders be inducted in it.

Supporting dialogue to make situation conducive in the Valley, he said if the traders and political leaders will be kept behind the bars with whom the dialogue will be held. He said that traders in both the regions of Kashmir Valley and Jammu had suffered a great loss since August 5 when occupied Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories (UTs).

He said horticulture Industry suffered a heavy loss and both Kashmir growers as well as traders of Jammu were affected. He also demanded constitution of a committee to assess the losses and making recommendations for compensation.

Expressing his concern over continued suspension of internet services in the territory since August 5, he said, internet plays an important role in flourishing the trade and commerce in present world and the traders and industry suffered a lot due to snapping of this facility in the territory.

