Governor Chaudhry Sarwar discusses Kashmir with British envoy

Lahore, Nov 22 (KMS): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar held meetings with British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis, Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and other personalities at Governor’s House.

The Punjab governor and the British deputy high commissioner discussed Kashmir issue, regional situation, UK-Pakistan relations and other issues. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that sacrifices rendered by Pakistan for establishment of peace and elimination of terrorism were unprecedented in the world. India has imposed curfew for the last more than 100 days in Indian-Held Kashmir and killing innocent people there, he said.

All the countries, including Britain, must play their role in lifting curfew and halting Indian tyrannies in the occupied valley and Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, he added. In his meetings with PAT Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, APWA UK Chairman Riffat Mughal and Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) delegation led by its President Shah Jahan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that viable and well-conceived economic policies of the government had now started giving tangible results. International journal, Bloomberg, has also declared Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as number one due to unprecedented bullish trend in it, he said and added that due to effective economic policies of the government, PSX recorded US $ 60.4 million foreign investment that was the highest in Pakistan stock market after 2014.

Kashmir solidarity: Punjab Law Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat has said awareness campaign about Kashmir in Punjab would be further accelerated and the activities of Kashmir Committee would be spread to district level through district administration.

Raja Basharat said the ongoing campaign of one million signatures for solidarity with the Kashmiri people should be spread to schools, colleges and universities while lawyers, traders, businessmen, teachers, NGOs and media representatives should also be engaged in the awareness campaign.

Like this: Like Loading...