Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir condemned

Islamabad, November 22 (KMS): The Convener of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has strongly condemned the Indian brutalities and propaganda against Hurriyat leaders in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad while expressing serious concern over the continued illegal detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Gilani said that India was trying to mislead the world community and hide the worst situation of occupied Kashmir. He said that even people were not being allowed to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

He said that the increasing chill after fresh rains and snowfall had added to the miseries of the people of Kashmir Valley who had already been suffering immensely due to strict Indian military lockdown. He added, anger runs high among the masses against India over its move of repealing special status of occupied Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi also expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir and urged the United Nations to take cognizance of the situation.

