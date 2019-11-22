Indian forces harass women, arrest youth in IOK: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, November 22 (KMS): Hurriyat leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has said that India has stepped up its state terrorism in the Kashmir Valley and the Muslim-majority areas of Jammu in frustration as the international pressure is increasing on it following its recent illegal actions in the territory.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Indian forces and the RSS goons during cordon and search operations were harassing the women in hilly areas. He said, they also arrest youth and send them to different jails of India.

He said that despite the Indian brutalities, the people of the territory were standing like rock before the lacs of Indian forces and demanding their right to self-determination.

He pointed out that an international conference on Kashmir was also held in Ankara, Turkey, where the speakers called for an end to the continued siege and communications blockade in occupied Kashmir and demanded settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Abdul Majeed Malik maintained that the Bar Council and Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales in a letter addressed to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, have also raised concern about detentions including that of the President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Mian Abdul Qayoom.

